1 killed after touching high-tension wire during Muharram procession in Bihar's Rohtas

Patna, June 27 (IANS) An unfortunate incident occurred on Friday during a Muharram procession in Nimiya Tikari village under the police station area in Bihar's Rohtas, resulting in the death of one person and leaving two others critically injured after a Tazia structure came in contact with a high-tension electricity wire.

Rohtas Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar, confirming the incident, said that three individuals suffered a severe electric shock, and one of them succumbed to burn injuries at Sasaram Sadar Hospital. The other two remain in critical condition.

Additionally, about half a dozen others also received electric shocks, though they were discharged from the hospital after preliminary treatment.

Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the Dehri-Rohtas main road and set fire to tyres and debris, alleging gross negligence by the state's Electricity department.

Locals claimed that authorities were informed in advance about the Tazia procession, yet no action was taken to cut off the power supply in the area.

Protesters are now demanding FIRs against the Electricity department officials, blaming their inaction for the tragedy.

In response to rising tensions, the entire Rohtas Nagar Panchayat area has been turned into a police cantonment.

A large contingent of police has been deployed to maintain law and order.

As a precaution, all shops in the Rohtas market have been shut down.

District authorities are yet to issue an official statement regarding financial compensation or disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, the situation remains tense, and officials are urging locals to maintain peace as an investigation is underway.

Such a mishap is not new in Bihar.

On July 16, 2024, 14 persons, who were part of a Muharram procession in Araria district, became victims of electrocution.

The incident occurred at Pipra Bijwad panchayat under Palasi block in the district.

They came under the impact of a high tension 33,000 KV transmission overhead wire and sustained burn injuries post-electric shock.

