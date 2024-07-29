1 in 9 Indians at risk of developing cancer, most are preventable: Experts

New Delhi, 29 July (IANS) Amid mounting cases of cancer in India, health experts on Monday said that one out of nine Indians have a lifetime risk of developing cancer but most are preventable with early detection.

India is witnessing a rise in cancer cases. As per a recent Apollo Hospitals’ Health of Nation Report, India is the "cancer capital of the world." It projected the number of annual cancer cases to rise from almost 1.4 million in 2020 to 1.57 million by 2025.

This alarming trend underscores the need for urgent and comprehensive government action to address the multifaceted causes and implement effective prevention and treatment measures.

Dr Indu Aggarwal, Head of the Department of Preventive Oncology at RGCIRC, said that tobacco consumption remains the foremost preventable cause of cancer in India.

"Nearly 267 million adults use tobacco, which is linked to a high incidence of oral, lung, and other cancers. Unhealthy dietary habits and sedentary lifestyles further increase the risk of cancers such as colorectal, breast, and pancreatic," she told IANS.

Increased life expectancy and an ageing population also contribute to the rising cancer rates, as older individuals are more susceptible to various types of cancer. Oncogenic infections, such as Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Hepatitis B and C viruses, significantly contribute to cervical and liver cancers, respectively.

Promoting HPV and Hepatitis B vaccinations to prevent cancer-related infections is crucial.

Increased funding for cancer treatment technology and quality post-treatment care is necessary for a larger patient population and improved well-being of cancer survivors, said the experts while lauding the government’s recent efforts to exempt three more cancer drugs from customs duty.

"The recent Budget has seen an increase in healthcare expenditure, including reducing customs duty on essential cancer drugs. This measure aims to make new treatments more affordable and accessible. However, more needs to be done to expand healthcare schemes and improve infrastructure," Dr Prathmesh Pai, Director at Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India, told IANS.

To combat this crisis, experts emphasise the importance of public awareness, organised screening programmes, and increased funding for cancer research.

"Prevention and early detection are crucial. By focusing on these areas, we can significantly reduce the cancer burden and improve patient outcomes," Dr Aggarwal said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.