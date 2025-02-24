Zoya Akhtar says she loved Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has listed out her favourite filmmakers and said that she loves Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’.

In the latest episode, “Game Changers” by film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Zoya was seen praising “Laapataa Ladies”.

When Nahta asked: "Zoya, which of the youngsters do you consider to be a ‘game changer’ director, or who do you see potential in?"

Replying to this, Zoya said, "I really like Shakun Batra, and I really like Chaitanya Tamhane. Kiran Rao's ‘Laapataa Ladies’ was her second film, which I loved. Hopefully, she'll make more films."

Komal yet again asked: "Name one film by another director that you thoroughly enjoyed in recent times."

To which Zoya said: "Laapataa Ladies"

“Laapataa Ladies” is a comedy-drama, which also stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, and tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.

Zoya currently awaits the release of her upcoming film “Superboys of Malegaon," which is made under the banner of her Tiger Baby.

In Superboys of Malegaon, he essays the lead as he steps into the shoes of Nasir Shaikh, a real-life filmmaker from Malegaon famous for creating spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood films. The movie also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and other talented actors.

Recently, the film’s first song from the drama was released. Titled "Bande", it is composed by the celebrated duo Sachin-Jigar, the track is a powerful musical tribute to resilience, passion, and the unbreakable spirit of dreamers.

The rousing energy of the song beautifully complements the inspiring journey of Nasir Shaikh— an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon who dares to make a film for the people, by the people.

"Bande" also marks a significant milestone for Tiger Baby Records, a music label helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ankur Tewari. "Superboys of Malegaon" represents the label’s first foray into the world of film music.

