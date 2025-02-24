Odisha CM Mohan Majhi offers prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Bhubaneswar, Feb 24 (IANS) Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi has offered prayers at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

Sharing the experience of the divine 'darshan', CM Majhi on Monday wrote, “It is a matter of immense honor and spiritual fulfillment to visit the sacred Shreeram Temple in Ayodhya and have the divine darshan of Ramlala. On behalf of the people of #Odisha, I extend my heartfelt prayers for the prosperity, harmony and well-being of all. May the blessings of Lord Ramlalaji guide us on the path of compassion, justice and service.”

He also told media persons that he wanted to witness the grand Pran Pratistha ceremony of Lord Rama but couldn’t make it then.

CM Majhi also stated that he sought the blessings of Lord Rama to achieve the goal of ‘Samruddha Odisha’ (developed Odisha) and the creation of a new Odisha. He also praised the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements made for devotees in Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

On Sunday, CM Majhi took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj on the occasion of Maha Kumbh. Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister on Sunday said: “It is an extraordinary privilege and a deeply spiritual experience to witness the sacred Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. It is a confluence of faith, tradition, and divinity.”

The Chief Minister further added that the holy bath at the Triveni Sangam symbolises the purification of the soul, the unity of humanity, and the eternal flow of wisdom and devotion.

Describing the event as a reflection of the cultural ethos of India, Majhi said: "As crores of devotees from across the nation and beyond gather here with immense faith, the atmosphere becomes a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual ethos. The spirit of devotion, discipline, and harmony seen during this grand congregation is truly inspiring."

