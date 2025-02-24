'Days of jumlabaazi over': RJD slams NDA govt amid PM's visit to Bihar

Patna, Feb 24 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari on Monday launched a scathing attack on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state and launch of several developmental projects. He claimed that people of Bihar have made up their mind to overthrow "ineffective" double-engine government and elect a Tejashwi Yadav-led administration.

RJD's criticism of the current dispensation comes at a time when PM Modi is all set to the 19th tranche of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from Bhagalpur, amounting to Rs 22,000 crore to over 9.7 crore farmers.

Taking a dig at the timing of PM Modi's visit, Tiwari told IANS, "Prime Minister is suddenly remembering Bihar now as elections are approaching. The people of Bihar are waiting for him, not for his rhetoric but to hold him accountable. The days of 'jhumlabaazi' (empty promises) are over."

Accusing the NDA government of failing Bihar, Tiwari questioned, "Where is Patna University's central university status? Where is Bihar's special state status? Where is the special package that was promised? Why is Bihar still lagging in every major development index? The people have had enough and will replace this government with a Tejashwi-led RJD government."

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar Assembly took to X and posed 15 pointed questions to the Centre, regarding Bihar's laggardness under the NDA's rule.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bihar today. His NDA government has been in the state for 20 years and at the Centre for 11 years. The people of Bihar want to ask him some valid questions and not lies and Jumlas," he posted along with a list of 15 questions for the Prime Minister.

"It is well known that during the election year, for the next few months, Honorable Prime Minister Modi Ji will be extremely concerned about Bihar and Biharis," he said.

"This year they will remember Ganga Maiyya, Chhathi Maiyya, Janaki Maiyya, Mata Sita, Brahma Baba, Mahadev, Surya Dev, Mahatma Buddha, Guru Govind Singh, Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, Litthi-Chokha, Thekua, Makhana, Mango, Litchi, Silk Industry, the so-called special package etc. They may even get emotional due to such memories. You have been the Prime Minister for 11 years, your government has been in the state for 20 years but Bihar has not got anything special and neither is there any hope of getting it. Biharis no longer want lies, rhetoric and propaganda," he added.

