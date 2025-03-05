‘Zohra Jabeen’ is my third song for Salman, makes it more special: singer Dev Negi

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Dev Negi, known for chartbusters like "Badri Ki Dulhania," "Sweetheart," and "BIBA (Marshmello & Pritam)", has lent his vocal prowess for the song “Zohra Jabeen” from “Sikandar”. The singer said the song is even more special for him as it is his third song with superstar Salman Khan.

Sharing his excitement, Dev Negi said: "Every singer dreams of lending their voice to a song that becomes an emotion for the audience, and ‘Zohra Jabeen’ is exactly that.”

Negi said that the track resonates with love, passion, and grandeur.

“And I am honoured to be the voice behind it. Knowing that this is my third song for Salman sir makes it even more special.”

The singer added that working with Pritam is always an unforgettable experience.

“He has an unparalleled ability to create melodies that stay with people for a lifetime, and the way he brings out the best in every artist is truly inspiring. I can’t wait for the audience to experience its magic.”

The song is picturised on Salman and Rashmika Mandanna. It is choreographed by Farah Khan, who said that she had a “blast” teaching the star the steps for the number.

Sharing the dance number on her Instagram stories, Farah Khan wrote, "Had too much fun choreographing @beingsalmanKhan & @rashmika_mandanna for #sikandar."

Before this, the much anticipated teaser of the film was released on 27th February. The 1-minute, 21-second teaser begins with a powerful introduction to Salman Khan's character. It then transitions into high-energy action sequences, showcasing Khan in his signature larger-than-life style. With his trademark swagger, he takes on multiple enemies, effortlessly delivering a flurry of punches and kicks.

"Sikandar" marks Salman Khan's return to the big screen after more than a year. The Bollywood hunk last appeared in the 2023 drama "Tiger 3". The project has been made under the direction of A.R. Murugadoss, known for "Ghajini".

Aside from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

"Sikandar" further marks the reunion of Salman Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala after their 2014 blockbuster, "Kick". For the unversed, "Kick" also marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, "Sikandar" is likely to hit the cinema halls on March 31, on Eid al-Fitr.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.