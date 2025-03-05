Hyderabad: Telangana Intermediate Exams Begin - Students Arrive Early at Centers

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated Intermediate examinations have commenced across Telangana, bringing a sense of urgency and determination among students. The exams are scheduled to be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with students and their parents reaching examination centers as early as 8:00 AM to avoid last-minute hassles.

Authorities ensured strict verification of hall tickets before allowing entry into the centers. However, students arriving up to five minutes late, beyond the scheduled start time, were still permitted to take the exam, providing some relief to those who faced minor delays.

Junior Intermediate Subjects:

Mathematics 1A

Chemistry

Botany

Zoology

Physics

Mathematics 1B

Senior Intermediate Subjects: