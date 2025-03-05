Vaibhav, Niharika’s comedy drama ‘Perusu’ cleared for release with an ‘A’ cerficate

Chennai, Mar 5 (IANS) The makers of director Ilango Ram’s upcoming comedy drama ‘Perusu’ have now, through a hilarious promo, disclosed that their film has been cleared by the censor board with an ‘A’ certificate.

Director Karthik Subbaraj’s production house, Stone Bench, which is producing the film, which has actors Vaibhav and Niharika playing the lead.

Taking to X, director Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “So #Perusu gets an 'A' certificate.... And I got on a Zoom Call .. #PerusufromMarch14 “

The hilarious promo begins with actor Vaibhav initiating a video call on Zoom, even as he grumbles that no one is responsible because the film has got an ‘A’ certificate and neither the production house nor the producer was picking up his phone call.

Heroine Niharika is the first to join the call and Vaibhav after a couple of hilarious exchanges with her, says, ”Our film has got an A certificate, do you know that?” she says she knows but wonders why the film was given an A certificate as everything, except the premise, was clean.

“No violence, no blood, no vulgarity also. Then why did they give us an A certificate,” she asks to which, Vaibhav in his unassuming style replies, “When I am acting, there is no vulgarity.”

The producer of the film Kaarthekayan Santhanam then joins the call and Vaibhav asks the same question to the producer, who replies, “You have acted in this film. Don’t you know why?” The producer then goes on to say that their film is “The first Indian clean family adult entertainer” and that he is happy with an ‘A’ certificate and that is the right way to go about it.

Sunil Reddy joins the call next and so does Karthik Subbaraj. Producer Kaarthekayan Santhanam explains that the film has a runtime of two hours and five minutes and that the characters in the film will be like how people are in real life. “However, why the film has got an A certificate is suspense,” the producer says, highlighting that it is a clean humorous film that can be enjoyed by everybody over 18 years of age.

The film, apart from Vaibhav, Niharika and Sunil Reddy, will also feature Redin Kingsly, Chandni and Bala Saravanan among others.

Music for the songs is by Arun Raj and music for the background score is by Sundaramurthy K S. Sathya Thilakam is the cinematographer for the film, which has editing by Sooriya Kumaraguru. The film is to hit screens on March 14 this year.

