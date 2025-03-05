Important from cultural perspective: UP MLC demands renaming of Muzaffarnagar

Lucknow, March 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh BJP MLC and state vice-president Mohit Beniwal on Wednesday reiterated the demand to rename Muzaffarnagar as 'Laxminagar,' citing public sentiment and historical significance.

Raising the same issue during the Legislative Council's budget session on Tuesday, he had urged the government to take the matter seriously.

Speaking to IANS, Beniwal said, "In India, Mughal rulers always demolished temples, changed city names, and renamed roads during their invasions. Muzaffarnagar is named after Muzaffar Ali, a Mughal chieftain. From a historical and cultural perspective, it is important for it to be renamed 'Laxminagar' as it is already known as a sacred place."

Beniwal emphasised that this demand has long existed among the residents of Muzaffarnagar, arguing that restoring the city's original identity aligns with cultural and religious beliefs.

Historically, Muzaffarnagar was known as Sarwat until Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan granted the area as a jagir to his chieftain Syed Muzaffar Khan in 1633. His son, Munavvar Lashkar Khan, later named the city after his father.

Today, Muzaffarnagar serves as the district headquarters and is a major hub for the jaggery trade. It is strategically located near historical cities like Meerut, Bijnor, and Hastinapur, and is connected to National Highway 58.

Beniwal also took aim at the opposition parties, particularly the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of misleading the public.

"Opposition leaders must clarify whether they stand with the Mughal rulers or with the 140 crore people of this country. Do they support those who demolished temples or our cultural nationalism?" he questioned.

He acknowledged that some political parties oppose such renaming proposals but insisted that the government should prioritise public sentiment and act swiftly.

"Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, was renamed to honour its historical and religious significance. Today, the Maha Kumbh is organised there, drawing over 65 crore devotees. This strengthens our cultural identity on the global stage. If the opposition is troubled by this, I have no answer for them," Beniwal added.

The demand to rename Muzaffarnagar has sparked political debate, with the BJP pushing for cultural restoration and the opposition viewing it as an electoral strategy. Whether the state government will take action on this proposal remains to be seen.

