Zeenat Aman tells why she chooses ‘jholas’ over ‘fancy designer bags’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood diva Zeenat Aman spent the weekend cleaning out her closet and shared that her fancy designer purses have “mostly been relegated” to the back of her wardrobe.

Zeenat took to her Instagram, where she shared some glimpses of her collection of straw hats, scarves, sunglasses and “jholas”.

She wrote: “Spent the weekend cleaning out my closet. The kids suggested I share some “outfit of the day” images, but really I had far more fun sorting through my accessories.”

The actress added: While I do love some high street brands, I’m far happier shopping at boutiques and exhibitions. In my day to day style I like to keep my clothes simple, so that I can wear my accessories out loud. @zanuski was kind enough to take beautiful pictures of a selection of my favourites to share with you”

Zeenat shared that she loves a beachside vacation, and as a result has a “terrible propensity for straw hats! This white, floral number saw me through my last visit to Goa. At the right size I find sun hats to be chic and practical.”

One thing she doesn’t leave the house without are her sunglasses.

“You’ll rarely catch me without my sunglasses. I’ll admit they’re something of my security blanket, but oh well, at least they’re incredibly stylish. While I have about 10 pairs, these are my most frequently worn sets. They’re from Burberry, Prada and Gucci.”

She shared the reasons why she loves wearing scarves.

“I wear them for all sorts of reasons - to brighten an outfit, to protect my hair, to cover my nose and mouth from dust, to keep my hair of my neck…the ones here are from markets in Cape Town, London, Taiwan, and of course India!”

“I’m a bit of a classic cliche when it comes to jewellery. Diamonds and pearls are statement enough for me,” added the actress, while talking about jewelry.

Sharing the revelation about choosing “jholas” over designer bags, Zeenat said: “My fancy designer purses have mostly been relegated to the back of my wardrobe. I’m too old for their airs! Now I just want a comfortable, large jhola or basket that can hold the 1001 things I won’t leave the house without!”

“These two lovely bags were bought from Nila in Jaipur when I was shooting for The Royals last year. So… these are a few of my baubles. Now tell me, what are your go-to accessories and why?”

