Ajay Devgn to lead a thrilling new raid in a fresh city, announces release date of ‘Raid 2’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Ajay Devgn is all set to return to the big screen as Amay Patnaik, leading a thrilling new raid in a fresh city.

On Monday, the actor took to his social media handles to announce the release date of "Raid 2," promising more action and suspense in this highly anticipated sequel. Ajay shared an intriguing poster from the film, featuring him, and wrote, "Naya Shehar. Nayi File. Aur Amay Patnaik Ki Ek Nayi Raid. #Raid2 knocking at your doors in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025.”

"Raid 2," directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor. A sequel to "Raid" (2018), the crime thriller follows the return of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who tracks another white-collar crime. Similar to its predecessor, the sequel to "Raid" is inspired by the real-life income tax raids carried out by officers from the Income Tax Department, who collaborate with intelligence agencies to investigate white-collar crimes.

The film was officially announced in April 2020, with pre-production beginning in August 2022. Ajay Devgn returns to reprise his role as Amay Pathak from the original film. In January 2024, Ritesh was announced as the antagonist, while Vaani joined the cast alongside Devgn, stepping in to replace Ileana D'Cruz.

According to recent reports, the teaser for “Raid 2” will be released alongside Salman Khan's highly awaited film “Sikandar,” which is slated to hit theaters on March 30.

Besides this, the 'Omkara' actor also has the second installment of “Son of Sardaar” in the lineup. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Sanjay Dutt. “Son of Sardaar” was first released in 2012, and it starred Ajay, Sanjay, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla.

Ajay was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama “Singham Again,” which was based on an original story ideated by Kshitij Patwardhan. The action thriller featured Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

