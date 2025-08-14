Zareen Khan calls micro-dramas the future of content

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan, who is known for ‘Veer’, ‘Housefull 2’, ‘Hate Story 3’ and others, has spoken up on the concept of micro-dramas, and how they mark a definitive moment in the content industry.

After making a memorable mark in Bollywood and carving a niche for herself with a string of notable performances, Zareen Khan is now stepping into a brand-new storytelling space, the world of microdramas. Her latest project, ‘Phir Se Restart’ marks her foray into this rapidly growing format

Sharing her excitement about the format and the story she's exploring for the first time, the actress said, “Microdramas are such a fresh concept that’s taking over the content scene right now. I’m thrilled to be part of this project because it’s not just a good story, it’s one that resonates”.

She further mentioned, “And the fact that it’s available right on people’s phones means it has the power to reach the maximum audience directly”.

The actress sees microdramas as the future of bite-sized yet impactful entertainment, quick to watch, emotionally engaging, and always accessible. With ‘Phir Se Restart’, she once again proves she’s unafraid to experiment and connect with audiences in new ways.

‘Phir Se Restart’ is available to stream on Pocket TV.

Earlier, the actress took a walk down memory lane as she recalled her fangirl moment with Katrina Kaif. Posting a nostalgic video on social media, the 'Veer' actress revealed that it was from the premiere of ‘Race’, long before she entered the film industry.

She posted a video of herself in which she is seen taking an autograph from Katrina. She wrote in the caption, “Oh my Goddd ! Came across this video, and the memory is still so fresh. I clearly remember this moment … it’s from the premiere of the movie Race. Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan, never imagining I’d one day be a part of the film industry".

