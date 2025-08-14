YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy Tears Into Yellow Media Over Fake Voting in Pulivendula By-Polls

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy has strongly criticised the “yellow media” for what he called “shameless” reporting on the counting of votes in the Pulivendula and Ontimitta ZPTC by-elections, which, he alleged, were marred by large-scale bogus voting.

Speaking to the media at the Pulivendula party office, Avinash Reddy questioned how an election in which voters were prevented from reaching polling stations and illegal votes were cast could be described as democratic. He alleged that the TDP, in collusion with yellow media outlets, was attempting to divert public attention from its misdeeds by falsely projecting the polls as free and fair.

Citing Eenadu’s front-page headline about “counting suspense” and Minister Nara Lokesh’s claim that “democracy has prevailed,” Reddy called them examples of deliberate misinformation. He asserted that the results in Pulivendula were predetermined due to one-sided, bogus voting. According to him, the yellow media was fabricating a narrative for audiences outside the region, portraying voters as having enthusiastically exercised their franchise.

Reddy said the YSRCP had already presented evidence of massive fake voting, yet unethical reports continued to circulate. He accused police and TDP cadres of working hand in glove to deploy thousands of ruling party workers at polling stations, intimidate voters, block polling agents from entering, destroy agent forms, and physically assault them.

“Can this be called polling? Can this be called an election? Our cadre need not be disheartened—those who committed such atrocities will be taught a lesson democratically, and that day is not far,” he declared.