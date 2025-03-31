Zack Snyder onboards ‘Brawler’ as director

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder, who is known for ‘Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, ‘Justice League’ and others, has been signed to direct ‘Brawler’.

The new feature is about a Los Angeles man, who rises in the world of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), reports ‘Variety’.

The filmmaker, who will also co-write and produce, is teaming with Dana White’s UFC for the film, as well as His Excellency Turki Alashikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia and owner of boxing magazine ‘The Ring’.

“I’ve been a fan of Zack’s work for years, his unique style, from his iconic action sequences to his sweeping visuals and intensely emotional storytelling, coupled with his humanized portrayal of deeply-flawed characters is singular”, Alashikh said in a statement. “I couldn’t think of a better person to partner with to bring the UFC to the big screen. The Ring Magazine, with its 103-year legacy, will support to ensure the project’s success”.

“His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and Zack Snyder have a shared vision to create a film about UFC”, said White, CEO of UFC. “They are both very passionate about this project to show fans what it takes to become a UFC champion. It’s an incredibly ambitious project and I look forward to seeing it come to life”.

As per ‘Variety’, Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad will also serve as co-writers. Producers alongside Zack Snyder include Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller for their banner Stone Quarry. Alashikh, Johnstad and Hatten are executive producers, along with Craig Borsari, chief content officer of UFC.

“Behind every great fighter is the story of how they got there”, Zack Snyder said. “UFC is the world leader in combat sports and I’m honored to be partnering with them to tell this incredible story”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.