Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with Rj Mahvash amidst divorce proceedings involving Dhanashree Verma

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) The ongoing Champions Trophy Final has everyone’s eyes glued to it. While the contest seems to be tilted in team India’s favour so far, there’s something cooking off the field as well.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted amongst the spectators sitting next to social media star Rj Mahvash. While the cricketer was seen in layered clothing in approaching summers, the latter was seen casually dressed.

The two were spotted chatting after the 43rd over of New Zealand’s innings when the scoreboard read 184 runs at the loss of 5 wickets.

The two were also seen in actor Vivek Oberoi’s Instagram video, when the actor asked him about the probable outcome of the match. Responding to the same, the cricketer raised his support for India, and seems to be right looking at the axis of the game so far.

Apparently, the cricketer also follows the social media star on Instagram, and was even interviewed by her back in 2022. However, this is not the first time the two have been linked together. Last year, in December, a picture of Rj Mahvash with the cricketer from a Christmas celebration went viral back amidst the rumours of his divorce with his choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma.

The social media star then took to the Stories section of her Instagram to set the record straight as she posted a note.

She wrote, “Some articles and speculations have been circulating around the Internet. It's literally funny to see how baseless these rumours are. If you get seen with a person of the opposite gender, does that mean you are dating them? I'm sorry, what year is this? And how many people are you all dating then?”.

She further mentioned, “I have been patient for 2-3 days now, but I won't let any PR teams drag my name into this to cover up other people's images. Let people live in peace with their friends and family during tough times”.

The two watching the match together could perhaps be a bold move on their part to clear the air.

Meanwhile, India seems to be dominating the game currently. The Indian squad posted a score of 66 runs with the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill tackling the bowling attack of New Zealand in the 12th over. Rohit changed the gears in the 8th over as he found loose balls and smashed them for quick boundaries.

Team India needs 181 more runs to win in 38 overs at a required run rate of 4.76. The team seems comfortably cruising with the current run rate of 5.92. Skipper Rohit Sharma is leading the batting regiment of team India with an impressive score of 51 runs from 42 balls (at the time of filing of this report).

If India pockets the win, this will be their third title win of the Champions Trophy after 2002 and 2013, making it a first for any international cricket team.

