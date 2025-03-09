UP: Father gets free treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme, son thanks PM Modi

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) Ayushman Bharat, ever since its launch in 2017, has been scripting tales of despair turning into hope and recovery from life-threatening ailments, at the government expense. Beneficiaries of the flagship scheme are drawing the benefits, pan-India.

In Uttar Pradesh, Ram Prakash's recovery from a bone disease is an example of how the government’s support has turned out to be his biggest mainstay in a difficult time.

Ram Prakash is undergoing bone treatment at Moti Lal Nehru Divisional Hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with medical expenses being borne by his Ayushman Card.

Ram Prakash's son Jai Narayan told IANS: "My father is admitted in the hospital. He is undergoing treatment for bone problems. He is being treated in the hospital with the help of Ayushman card. If we did not have the card, we would have faced a lot of problems in getting treatment. We are labourers.

“With the Ayushman card, my father is getting free treatment in the hospital. He is getting good treatment. No government had provided such facility earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended great support to the poor families by launching such a scheme. This card is a great support for the poor people,” he added.

Regarding the scheme, he said that the scheme has proved to be lifeline for them and also extended gratitude to PM Modi.

"Prime Minister's scheme is very good. He is working for the poor and marginalized people. We are very thankful to him.”

Ayushman Bharat i.e. Pradhan Mantri-Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY) is the world’s largest health insurance scheme fully financed by the government.

It provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization across public and private hospitals across the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.