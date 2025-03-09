ISL 2024-25: Punjab FC, Mohammedan SC aim for strong finish to challenging season

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) Punjab FC will travel to take on Mohammedan SC at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 for their respective final matches of the season on Monday.

Punjab FC and Mohammedan SC are the two promoted teams in the ISL since the process began in 2023-24, and they have 27 and 12 points to their name from 23 games respectively.

While the Panagiotis Dilmperis-coached side made a strong start to the campaign before faltering later on, their Kolkata-based opponents have secured significant learning from their maiden run in the top-tier.

Punjab FC defeated Mohammedan SC by 2-0 in the reverse fixture, and they will be looking to make them just the second team after Hyderabad FC against whom they register consecutive clean sheets in the competition.

Punjab FC notched a 3-1 victory in their last away game against Hyderabad FC, and they previously scaled their longest streak of consecutive wins on the road in the ISL with three triumphs between February and March 2024.

Punjab FC have won 500 duels and are one of only two teams to have reached this mark since the start of 2025 (alongside Jamshedpur FC with 551). However, their duel success rate of 45 per cent is the lowest among all teams, suggesting that they need to be more attentive to the challenges that they commit themselves to.

Mohammedan SC have failed to score in six of their 11 home games this season, conceding multiple goals in each of their last four matches, and are yet to record a win at this venue in the ISL.

Mohammedan SC have given 10 headed goals in ISL 2024-25, the highest by any side this season and the third-highest in ISL history (Odisha FC conceded 13 in 2021-22 and 12 in 2020-21). Punjab FC will try to launch a lateral ball inside the boxes to exploit this weakness of their opposition.

Mohammedan SC’s interim head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo stressed on the importance of finishing the season on a strong footing.

“This is the last game of the season so obviously we want to push for a win. We have struggled this season, but we want to give something back to the fans with this game,” he said.

Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis appreciated his side for following set playing patterns in their last match.

“The players just didn't let Hyderabad FC come close to our goal because of good ball possession, some patterns that we used to follow, and high pressing at the times that we should have done it,” he said.

