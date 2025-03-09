Champions Trophy: Kohli hugs Jadeja after spell, fans speculate all-rounder’s retirement

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) The 2025 Champions Trophy could prove to be the end of an era for the Indian white-ball team with uncertainty looming over the futures of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

The trio had called curtains on their illustrious T20 careers after their win against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup in 2024. Fans were left wondering if the first innings against New Zealand in the final was the last time they got to see the wizardry of Jadeja after Kohli ran to hug the all-rounder after he finished his quote of ten overs.

Many called back to when Ravichandran Ashwin, one of Jadeja’s main partners in crimes, called retirement during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy and was seen having an emotional moment with Kohli in the dressing room.

Tom Latham was Jadeja’s sole wicket of the day, with India’s spin quartet contributing to five of the seven Kiwi wickets that fell whilst they racked 251/7 in the first innings.

Jadeja made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Colombo in 2009 and has gone on to represent the country in 203 games in the format while picking 230 wickets and has contributed 8,150 runs with the bat.

On the other hand, Kohli earned his reputation for being India’s ‘chasemaster’ in the ODI format, having been the anchor for India’s batting lineup on a number of occasions. The 36-year-old made his debut in the format against Sri Lanka, at Dambulla, in 2008. He is currently the third highest run scorer in the format behind Kumar Sangakkara (14234) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426). Out of the 14,180 runs to his name, 8,063 runs came in the second innings while chasing the target.

However, India vice-captain Shubman Gill dismissed rumour around the retirements of Rohit and Kohli in the pre-match conference ahead of the summit clash.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.