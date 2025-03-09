Congress calls protest as MP Assembly session set to begin on Monday

Bhopal, March 9 (IANS) The Opposition Congress will stage a protest to support farmers ahead of the budget session which is set to begin on Monday.

Congress leaders and workers will assemble at Rangmahal Chowk at 11 am to support a protest being organised by the farmers' wing of the state unit of the party, which will be attended by farmers as well.

Senior Congress leader and former minister, Sajjan Singh Verma said all senior party leaders, including state unit head Jitu Patwari and newly appointed state in-charge Harish Choudhary, will participate in the protest.

The issues will be raised during the protest include the demand of MSP for paddy crop Rs. 3,100 per quintal, more support from 'PM Kisan Samman' and 'CM Kisan Kalyan' schemes, implementation of land acquisition Act and many more.

The Leader of Opposition, Umang Singhar, also hinted that the Congress would raise the issue of disproportionate assets amassed by former MP Transport Department constable, which the Lokayukta police and other agencies recently unearthed.

Congress leaders have also alleged that farmers were not given MSPs as promised by the BJP during the elections.

State Congress chief Jitu Patwari, in a post on X, said, "Chief Minister and other Ministers had made assurances in response to more than 2,500 questions related to 10 departments in the state assembly over the years, and they are yet to be fulfilled."

The two-week session, which will conclude on March 24, will have nine sittings, an official of the assembly secretariat said.

Talking to reporters in Indore on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the budget will be a milestone for future development.

He said a roadmap for development has been created as all government departments have worked according to people's wishes.

