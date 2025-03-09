Smuggler injured as BSF trooper opens fire in self-defence along Indo-B'desh Border

Kolkata, March 9 (IANS) An Indian national, claimed by the Border Security Force (BSF) to be a smuggler, was injured after a jawan fired a round from his Pump Action Gun (PAG) in self-defence along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB), in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, early on Sunday.

The BSF has claimed that he was part of group attempting to smuggle bottles of Phensesdyl cough syrup across the border.

"Even under adverse circumstances, the jawan maintained his composure and thwarted a major smuggling attempt along the IBB. This happened around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday within the jurisdiction of the Kalanchi Border Outpost. Troops of the 143 Bn were on duty along the IBB, when a jawan spotted 4-5 smugglers moving rapidly towards the border under a bridge across the Ichhamati River. He immediately shouted out a warning and ran forward," said N.K. Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.

According to him, the jawan attempted to scare away the smugglers with a stun grenade, but they were desperate to get the bottles across the border.

Instead of dispersing, the miscreants allegedly moved towards the lone jawan and tried to surround him. The smugglers were armed with sharp weapons and sticks.

"The jawan realised that not only his life, but even government property, such as his weapons, were at risk. Without a flinch, he fired a round from his PAG. Even as one smuggler fell to the ground, the others took to their heels. By then, other jawans had reached the spot. A search led to the seizure of 787 bottles of Phensedyl in two sacks and a 'Dau'. The injured man was admitted to hospital," the DIG said.

The BSF has lodged an FIR at the local police station and handed over the cough syrup bottles to concerned authorities for legal formalities. Officials believe that information about the others involved in the racket can be obtained from the injured smuggler, once he is fit enough to be questioned.

"Our jawans face such challenges on a routine basis. It is important to maintain composure during such incidents and perform one's duties," Pandey added.

