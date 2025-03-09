Delhi: NDMC Vice Chairperson Chahal orders speedy makeover for Khan Market

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) With a view to modernise urban spaces and enhance public convenience, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Sunday directed uniform shopfront aesthetics in Khan Market and upgradation of public toilets at the upscale commercial centre.

During a visit to the market, Chahal highlighted that Khan Market, recognised as the 22nd most expensive high street globally, is not only a prime shopping destination but also a symbol of a high-end lifestyle in the heart of the capital.

After the visit, he instructed that all shops’ display boards should follow a uniform size and design to enhance the market’s visual appeal.

He said that the Khan Market parking area would be developed using eco-friendly grass pavers, improving drainage and integrating more greenery into the space.

He stated that NDMC initiated night cleaning at Khan Market in November 2024, with sweeping taking place daily from 1 a.m. to 4 a.m. “This initiative marks a significant step towards maintaining a cleaner and safer environment,” he said.

Chahal reiterated that these initiatives are part of NDMC’s broader vision to preserve Khan Market’s historic charm while transforming it into a modern, well-maintained, and pedestrian-friendly destination.

He assured that regular inspections and close coordination with stakeholders will ensure the timely and effective execution of these initiatives.

Chahal said that NDMC is fully dedicated to fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Swachh and Viksit Bharat, which includes improving the quality of life for residents, enhancing the shopping experience for visitors, and creating world-class, sustainable urban spaces.

For the upgradation of infrastructure in Khan Market’s Middle Lane, Chahal said precast RCC ducts are being installed to accommodate essential services such as electric cables, water pipelines, and gas pipelines, ensuring efficient maintenance and minimal disruptions.

The flooring will be upgraded to high-quality chiselled granite blocks, enhancing durability and aesthetics.

