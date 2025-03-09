Champions Trophy: Stars turn up in Dubai to enjoy Ind-NZ final

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi were seen enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Chahal was seen watching the finale from the stands with RJ Mahvash. The duo also shared the match visuals on their Instagram stories. On the other hand, Oberoi was captured alone waving the Indian flag to support the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Apart from them, actress and Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and Punjabi singer Karan Aujla were also seen in attendance.

After opting to bat first, economical bowling from spinners restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in 50 overs. Daryl Mitchell played a crucial knock of 63 while Michael Bracewell stayed unbeaten on 53 to post a respectable total to defend.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two scalps each.

The Rohit-led side are playing their fourth consecutive final in less than two years. They first featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in 2023, followed by the 2023 ODI World Cup final against Australia and 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

However, they only won the title in last year's T20 World Cup and faced setbacks in other two summit clashes.

If India chase down 252, they will lift the Champions Trophy for the third time - the most by any team in the tournament. If they fail to do so, then New Zealand will claim their second tournament title after more than 24 years.

