WPL 2025: Have prepared ourselves accordingly for fantastic CCI wicket, says MI coach

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Ahead of the start of the Mumbai leg of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians batting coach Devieka Palshikaar said the hosts’ have started to prepare themselves to adjust their game as per the fantastic batting friendly pitch at CCI Brabourne Stadium.

Though Mumbai Indians (MI) have already sealed their spot in the playoffs, they still need wins over Gujarat Giants (GG) and already eliminated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday and Tuesday respectively to have a shot at earning a direct qualification into the WPL 2025 final on March 15.

A loss in either of the two games would lead MI, currently at third place with eight points and net run rate of 0.267, to play the Eliminator on March 13. “It is always good to come back to Mumbai, because it is our home ground. We have already played lot of games here at CCI in the first season.”

“The CCI wicket is fantastic, so knowing the wicket we have been preparing ourselves accordingly,” said Devieka in a franchise release ahead of Monday’s match against GG, who are currently on a three-match winning streak.

Apart from MI and GG, Delhi Capitals (DC) are the other team in WPL 2025 playoffs, though their group-stage games are now over, with their equation reading as ten points and net run rate of 0.396. MI, captained by India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, had won the inaugural edition of the WPL at the Brabourne Stadium in 2023.

“Here we have been focusing on our specific practice. Whatever the batters asked me during the session, I helped them out with that. Even the bowlers who had their plans according to the wicket, we helped them too,” concluded Devieka, the former India cricketer who coached Kerala senior women’s team in the recent domestic cricket season.

