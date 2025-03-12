YSRCP is voice of voiceless, says Jagan on party formation day

Amaravati, March 12 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) celebrated its formation day on Wednesday with its president and former chief minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy asserting that it is the voice of the voiceless.

Speaking at the formation day celebrations at the party office here, he said the YSRCP took birth out of struggle and remarked that fighting against injustice was not new to it.

He mentioned that out of 15 years since the formation of the party, it was in the opposition for 10 years and it had been fighting for people.

“The party was in opposition for 10 years and it highlighted the failures of the governments. Sitting in the opposition is not new,” he said.

Jagan, whose party lost power to the TDP-led alliance last year, exuded confidence that in the next elections, YSRCP would return to power.

Thanking the cadre for the support throughout the journey, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that on the formation day, the YSRCP was also protesting against the coalition government’s failure to clear the fees reimbursement dues, causing hardships to students.

The former chief minister stated that the coalition government had to clear Vidaya Devena and Vidya Vasathi amount to the tune of Rs Rs 7,100 crore for two years but it was neglecting it. He said the government allocated a meagre Rs 2,600 crore putting the students’ careers in jeopardy. YSRCP being the voice of the people has taken up the issue along with students and parents on party formation day, he said.

The YSRCP chief alleged that the coalition government failed on all fronts. Farmers, women, youth and all sections feel cheated as the Super Six promises made during elections are not being honoured. Education, health, agriculture and governance have been badly affected during the past 10 months, he said.

Jagan said, unlike the coalition, the YSRCP cadre can proudly go to any house and they would be welcomed as their government delivered welfare to every household in a transparent manner, adhering to the welfare calendar.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and hoisted the party flag.

He said YSRCP was formed to take forward the welfare agenda of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He thanked the cadre who lent support to the party during this 15-year-long journey.

He stated that YSRCP which began its journey with him saw many ups and downs but marched ahead undeterred. “After assuming power, we have welfare and development agenda like no other state had done in the country and improved the standard of living of the people, maintaining a sustainable economic development,” he posted on X.

Claiming that YSRCP fulfilled all its poll promises, Jagan said it was synonymous with credibility.

