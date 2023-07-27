UP youth held for beating girl after video goes viral

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), July 27 (IANS) A man was arrested after a video of a girl being thrashed with a belt went viral on social media, said officials on Thursday.

In the video, the young man is seen beating the girl with a belt and slapping her in the room.

Another girl's voice is also heard in the video.

The man has been arrested by the Sadar Kotwali police after the video went viral.

Station-in charge Chandra Shekhar said that Ishu Verma, the youth who beat the girl with a belt in the viral video, has been arrested and the matter is being investigated.

A case has also been registered against the person who made the video viral in the case.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.