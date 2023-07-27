Camera in girls’ restroom case: K’taka Police acted as per law, says Khusbu Sundar

Udupi (Karnataka), July 27 (IANS) National Commission for Women (NCW) member Khusbu Sundar said on Thursday that the Karnataka Police have acted as per law in connection with the case of video recording of a Hindu girl while using the restroom by Muslim girls at the Nethra Jyothi Para-Medical College in Udupi.



Speaking to media after holding a meeting with the Udupi District Superintendent of Police Hakay Akshay Machhindra, Khusbu maintained that it is a sensitive matter and it should not be politicised. "I have got the information from the police. The investigation is not over and it is going to take a long time," she said.

"It can't be decided in just one day. The police have taken action as per law. The college management had held a press conference and informed the police of the deletion of the video. The police had lodged a complaint then," she stated.

"Those who speak about the issue must understand the law and should not spread rumors. The protection of girls is important to us. Those girls belong to our families. The solving of the issue is important. I am not here for religious or political reasons. Attempts will be made to solve the issue as a parent," Khushbu stated.

"The political leaders and political parties should not use this episode for political gains. The students are assets and the future of the country. They should be protected and all of us should behave responsibly. I am not here to blame anyone or come here as a politician. I am here as a member of NCW," Khushbu maintained.

She further stated that she will meet the victim and accused girls and get information on why the video recording was done, whether it was done as per the instructions of other persons or was it a prank?

"Presently, due to social media, everyone is trying to become a judge and investigation officer. No one should do this. Rumours should not be spread and let the law take its own course,"she maintained.

Khushbu, who is also a famous actress and politician, had arrived in Udupi on Wednesday to look into the case which had taken communal and political turn.

The BJP has announced state-wide agitation on Thursday demanding legal action against three Muslim girls for filming the Hindu girls in the washroom. The leaders of BJP had claimed that it was an organised crime against Hindu girls. They had attacked the Congress government for carrying out politics of appeasement by trying to hush up the case.

The Karnataka Police are also accused of harassing woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue. The para-medical college had maintained that the victim was not willing to lodge the complaint against the Muslim girls. The police had maintained that they could not take up the case as there was lack of evidence.

However, after coming under pressure as the development turned out to be a national news, the police had lodged a suo moto case regarding the case and initiated the probe.

--IANS

mka/dpb

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.