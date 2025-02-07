Your recognition of ANR's life’s work is a treasured affirmation for us, says Nagarjuna to Prime Minister Modi

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising his dad, Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s lifetime work, Telugu star Nagarjuna has told the Prime Minister that this recognition is a treasured affirmation for not just the family and fans of the legendary actor but also Indian movie lovers.

Taking to his X account to pen a note of gratitude, Nagarjuna wrote, “Profoundly thankful to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji for today's meeting at Parliament House. It was an honour to present 'Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva' by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, a tribute to my father ANR garu's cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans and the Indian movie lovers. We are extremely grateful for this opportunity. #ANRLegacy #IndianCinema #ANRLivesOn.”

The actor also went on to write about what the Prime Minister discussed with him and his family during the meeting.

In another tweet, Nagarjuna wrote, “It was overwhelming to hear Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodiji's commendations for ANR gaaru's philanthropic legacy and his high regard for both @AnnapurnaStdios and Annapurna College of Film and Media as a pivotal institution for aspiring filmmakers. This esteemed acknowledgment fills us with pride and gratitude. #ANRLegacy #InspiringFuture #ANRLivesOn #Annapurna50Years.”

It may be recalled that last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid glowing tributes to the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, along with a few other legends of Indian cinema whose 100th birth anniversaries were celebrated in 2024.

The Prime Minister had praised Nageswara Rao saying he had taken Telugu cinema to new heights and that his films had presented Indian traditions and values very well.

Citing this appreciation, Nagarjuna, in an earlier tweet, had thanked the Prime Minister saying, “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji, for honouring my father, ANR Garu, on his centenary year alongside such iconic legends. His vision and contributions to Indian cinema continue to inspire generations, and this recognition means the world to our family and countless admirers of his work #ANRLivesON #IndianCinema”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.