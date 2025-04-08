You guided us like senior: Mudra scheme beneficiaries as PM Modi tells them 'small steps change lives'

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) In a special interaction to mark the 10th anniversary of the Mudra Yojana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday engaged with several beneficiaries from across India.

The discussion, held at PM Modi's residence, allowed beneficiaries of the scheme to share their personal success stories, highlighting the transformative impact of Mudra loans on their lives and businesses.

During the session, PM Modi pointed out that the majority of loan recipients and repayers are women, highlighting a significant shift in India's entrepreneurial landscape. "In Mudra Yojana, it is eye-opening to see that the majority of beneficiaries, loan applicants, takers, and repayers are women; this represents a new area where the true power of 'Viksit Bharat' lies".

One of the key beneficiaries, Rana Das from Nagaland, who runs K9 World, a pet-related business, expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the Mudra loan that helped him grow his business.

"I want to thank you, sir, because of you, NGOs and independent social workers are able to take their work forward," said Das. PM Modi encouraged him to showcase his progress to the banks that provided him the loan.

"Show them that the belief you put in me went in a positive direction and is causing progress," PM Modi suggested.

Another beneficiary, Gopikrishnan from Kerala, shared how Mudra Yojana had completely transformed his business and created job opportunities. When asked by PM Modi about his initial fears before taking the loan, Gopikrishnan explained how he overcame them, emphasising the support the government provides to small entrepreneurs.

PM Modi also asked a young woman, the founder of House of Puchka Kitchen, about her views on youth entrepreneurship. She shared that many young people lack ideas but are supported through government schemes like Mudra. "PM Modi is so humble and polite, and the way he guided us was like he was a senior, not the Prime Minister. He was so approachable," she said.

A woman entrepreneur who runs a bakery thanked PM Modi for his support of the MSME sector. "I want to thank you, sir. The way you do 'Mann Ki Baat', I want to share my own 'Mann Ki Baat'. Thanks to you for taking MSMEs to another height. I run a bakery and get a turnover of Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh monthly," she shared.

Another beneficiary discussed the fear of taking loans, expressing concern about repaying them.

"Mudra Yojana is not for Modi's praise, it is for the youth of our country to empower them to produce job opportunities for others," PM Modi remarked, urging the youth to take full advantage of such schemes and not hesitate to approach banks for support.

One of the youngest beneficiaries from Gujarat shared how the Mudra loan helped him pursue his dream despite being told that the loan process was lengthy. "I went to the bank, shared what I wanted to do, and despite advice to first gain work experience, I followed my passion. I earn around Rs 34-35,000 monthly now and am thankful to you, sir," he said.

A woman from a farmer's family who used to struggle with poverty shared her journey of starting a business with the help of Mudra Yojana. "I used to think twice before having a meal each day. I started my business in 2024 and am now earning Rs 60,000 per month. I am independent because of your scheme," she said, expressing deep gratitude to PM Modi.

"I aim to make every common person in my country filled with faith. They may face problems, but they should believe in overcoming them and achieving success. This is a silent revolution that is making people progressive," PM Modi remarked, emphasising how Mudra Yojana is empowering the common people of India.

"The MUDRA scheme, which has provided loans up to 52 crore, is a clear testament to the government's focus on generating economic opportunities for the common people," said PM Modi.

Praising the people, PM Modi remarked, "My countrymen never broke my trust; in fact, they strengthened it. That is why I was able to grow the scheme from Rs 5 lakh to 20 lakh. This is possible because of the faith and actions of the people."

"Nobody here received money through MPs or MLAs. You all got loans on your own, and it's for your betterment. This shows that the government is working to generate the economy and provide opportunities for everyone," the Prime Minister stated, further adding, "You must have read in the newspapers; they say it's a government for the rich. But even if you add up the total wealth of all the rich people, it won’t amount to Rs 33 lakh crore. That much has been given into the hands of the common people of my country."

"This scheme has completed 10 years. Normally, governments schedule press conferences, make announcements, and light diyas. But this government is measuring the progress of this scheme by asking the people for their feedback and identifying any changes that may be required," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister concluded by encouraging the beneficiaries to spread awareness about the scheme: "When I was in Gujarat, there was a street play by children, showcasing how they tackled poverty with the help of a loan, formed a company, and went on to achieve success. This shows how even small steps can change lives," he said.

"We must take people of this country forward, and that will lead to nation-building. I believe all of you will continue to take many people forward," said PM Modi.

Since its launch in April 2015, the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) has sanctioned over 52 crore loans worth Rs 32.61 lakh crore, fuelling a nationwide entrepreneurial revolution

