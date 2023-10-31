Yogi to watch 'Tejas’ with ministers, Kangana Ranaut

Lucknow, Oct 31 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government will hold a screening of the newly released film ‘Tejas’ at the Lok Bhawan in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The screening will be held after the state cabinet meeting and will also be attended by the film’s lead actor Kangana Ranaut.

Touted as a film of “national importance”, ‘Tejas’ joins a list of similar ‘nationalist’ films like ‘The Kerala Story’, ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ and ‘Uri’ which have been shown to a wide section of society by the government through special screenings.

A government spokesperson said around 150 schoolchildren will join Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and special invitees like retired defence personnel, doctors, lawyers, state ministers, BJP members and government employees in the screening on Tuesday.

“The film’s lead actor Kangana Ranaut, who is on a film promotion tour, will also be present during the screening,” the official said, adding that the film may also be declared tax free in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.