Yogi announces 4% hike in DA for state staff

Lucknow, Nov 7 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a 4 per cent increase in the dearness allowance (DA) for all employees, teachers, and pensioners, just in time for Diwali.

Additionally, non-gazetted employees will receive a bonus equivalent to 30-day emoluments, with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000.

Sources said that this increase in DA, with arrears, and the bonus will place an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 2,091 crore on the state exchequer (Rs 1,069 crore on DA and Rs 1,022 crore on bonus).

However, the state government is prepared to incur an additional recurring expenditure of Rs 314 crore to ensure the increased bonus reaches employees and pensioners.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared this news in a post on X.

With the 4 per cent DA increase, employees will now receive 46 per cent of their basic salary as DA. In his post, he wrote,

“Dearness allowance, announced at the rate of 46 per cent of the basic salary, will be disbursed to all state employees, aided educational and technical educational institutions, urban bodies, UGC employees, work-charged employees, and pensioners who are contributing to the progress of Uttar Pradesh.”

“Similarly, it has been decided to provide a bonus equal to 30 days’ emoluments (with a maximum limit of Rs 7,000) to all state employees (non-gazetted)/work-charged employees, teachers, non-teaching staff, and daily wage workers," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister also extended his warm Diwali wishes to the people of the state.

