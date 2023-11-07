UP teacher suspended for coming drunk to school

Hamirpur, Nov 7 (IANS) A primary school teacher in Uttar Pradesh Hamirpur district was suspended after he reached school in a drunken state.

A video of the teacher has gone viral on social media, where he was seen lying unconscious on a chair inside a classroom.

Upon getting information about the inebriated state of the teacher, local residents arrived at the scene and tried to wake him up but, the teacher was so drunk that he could not get up from his chair.

During this time, the locals filmed the teacher's condition and shared the video on social media.

The video shows that the locals leave only after the teacher wakes up from his unconscious state.

According to the locals, this was not the first time the teacher had come to school inebriated.

Despite several warnings, he continued his behaviour, forcing them to expose his actions through the video.

District Basic Education Officer Alok Singh said: "An investigation into the matter has been conducted. The teacher was found guilty and has been suspended."

