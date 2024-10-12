Yogesh Tripathi shares his childhood memories of Dussehra

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the role of Happu Singh in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, is walking down the memory lane and reminiscing about his Dussehra celebrations from his childhood.

Talking about the same, Yogesh shared that for him, growing up in Uttar Pradesh, Dussehra was one of the highlights of the year.

He said, “My friends and I eagerly anticipated the day when the massive effigies of Ravana would be set ablaze amidst cheers and fireworks. One of the most thrilling aspects was witnessing the grand Ram Leela performances in the city. My father would take us to the local ground, where actors brought the epic tale of the Ramayana to life with elaborate costumes and dramatic dialogues. The energy in the air was electric”.

He further mentioned, “I can still picture the moment when Lord Rama aimed at Ravana’s towering effigy, and the crowd erupted in excitement as the arrow flew, knowing the effigy would soon be consumed by flames. The roar of the fire, the sparkle of fireworks, and the shared joy with my family made those moments unforgettable. For us, it wasn’t just about symbolism but the sheer thrill of experiencing such grandeur. Even now, the tradition of Ravan Dahan holds a special place in my heart”.

Meanwhile, ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ follows the story of Happu Singh, played by Yogesh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur, and his misadventures of Happu Singh and his family. He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend; Beni and his nine children.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.