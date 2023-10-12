In yet another gaffe, Nitish Kumar calls himself ‘Faltu Mukhya Mantri’

Patna, Oct 12 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is frequently in the news these days for all the gaffes that he makes during his speeches. On Thursday, he stunned everyone at a function by calling himself “Faltu Mukhya Mantri.”

It all began when he absent-mindedly called the Bihar Chief Secretary Amir Subhani “chief Mukhya Mantri” while addressing the gathering at an event of the Panchayati Raj Department in Patna.

When the officials present there pointed out the error, Nitish Kumar corrected himself but ended up calling himself “Faltu Mukhya Mantri.”

“When we decided to build the Panchayati Sarkar building in the state, we wanted its speedy construction. However, it did not happen according to our expectations. We have built 1,517 buildings and construction is underway in 857. When the World Bank learnt about the Panchayat Sarkar building, they were highly pleased and offered to provide financial help in making 330 buildings,” Kumar said.

He then went on to say, “Chief Mukhya Mantri Ji is here.” When he was corrected by the officers present he said, “The Chief Secretary is here. I am the Chief Minister Faltu...”

This slip of the tongue by the Chief Minister became a major point of discussion and ridicule in the political circles of Bihar.

This is not the first time that Nitish Kumar has made an error during a speech.

Recently at a Janata Darbar, he asked the officers to make a call to the Home Minister. The officers present there were flummoxed because Nitish Kumar holds the Home portfolio also. But apparently this little detail slipped his mind and he kept on asking the officials to call the Home Minister. In the end, the officers called a senior IAS officer.

At another event, Nitish Kumar claimed that when he held the post of the Union Home Minister he gave reservation to sportspersons.

The fact remains that Nitish Kumar never held the post of Union Home Minister in his entire career. He was the Union Railway and Agriculture Minister.

