Yechury meets Pawar ahead of INDIA bloc coordination committee meeting

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar at his residence and said that consultations and meetings keep on happening as secular forces have to work together.

Yechury arrived at the residence of the NCP supremo and held a meeting with him for over 40 minutes.

After the meeting, Yechury told media, “Consultations and meetings will keep happening. And all the secular forces have to work together. Discussions are happening on the same.”

When asked about the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties seat sharing formula, he said: “When we are sharing the stage, shaking hands and our hearts are also connecting, why will seat sharing not happen. And it will happen according to condition in every states.”

When asked about the central agencies actions, he said: “This election is not only against the BJP but also against the ED and other agencies and the misuse of the agencies is visible to everyone and it is visible today in Uttar Pradesh.”

Yechury met Pawar at his residence ahead of the INDIA bloc 14-member coordination committee’s first meeting here on Wednesday evening. The CPI-M is yet to share the name of the party leader for the coordination committee.

Sources said that the seat sharing issue and the parliament special session will be discussed during the meeting on Wednesday of INDIA bloc.

