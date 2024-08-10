World Lion Day: PM Modi reiterates commitment to protect the big cat

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) On the occasion of World Lion Day on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government’s commitment for the protection of “these majestic big cats.”

PM modi took to X and wrote: “On World Lion Day, I compliment all those working on Lion conservation and reiterate our commitment to protecting these majestic big cats. India, as we all know, is home to a large Lion population in Gir, Gujarat. Over the years, their numbers have increased significantly, which is great news.”

He called upon wildlife enthusiasts, urging them to experience the habitat of the Asiatic lion.

“I also invite all wildlife lovers to Gir to discover the majestic Asiatic Lion. It will also give everyone the opportunity to witness the efforts to protect the Lion and at the same time experience the hospitality of the people of Gujarat,” he said.

The Prime Minister has been proactive in the conservation of the big cat species.

“In February this year, the Union Cabinet approved the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, to bring together all the nations of the world where big cats reside. It seeks to build a holistic approach to boost sustainable development and also support community efforts in this regard. This endeavour is receiving an encouraging response globally,” he concluded.

