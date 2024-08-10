Ke Huy Quan joins 'Zootopia 2' as Gary the snake, 1st sequel footage introduces new characters

Los Angeles, Aug 10 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming animated film ‘Zootopia 2’ have unveiled the first footage from the movie.

Hollywood actress Ginnifer Goodwin welcomed the fans at D23, proclaiming from the stage that "the bunny is back", reports 'Variety'.

Switching gears, the 'Zootopia' original police bunny got sentimental, "Zootopia’ is my happy place", she said, "And I am so ready for the world to see this crazy new adventure".

After promising to revisit your favourite animals from the first film, Disney also teased an arks-load of new animals. First up is Disney alum Ke Huy Quan who is playing a reptile named Gary, the snake who was described as a "creepy, slithery, highly venomous viper".

As per 'Variety', the D23 exclusive clip showed Nick and Judy searching for Gary in Marsh Market where the semi-aquatic animals live. The Marsh was a host to plenty of animal hijinks including hippos getting tattoos, hippos riding waterslides, seals eating algae and we spotted a plumber sea lion.

Jared Bush has written and directed the sequel to the 2016 billion-dollar box office darling with Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin set to reprise their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. As per an official logline, 'Zootopia 2' sees "brave rabbit cop Judy Hopps and her friend, the fox Nick Wilde, team up again to crack a new case, the most perilous and intricate of their careers".

The first 'Zootopia' film opened to $75 million at the US box office in 2016, which at the time was the largest opening for any of Disney's non-Pixar animated films (a record now held by 'Frozen 2'). The movie would earn $341 million at the domestic box office and almost double that from the international market.

