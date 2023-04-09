UP: Workers attack boss, his family for warning against embezzlement

Lucknow, April 9 (IANS) A group of employees of a firm attacked the managing director and his family members here after they were warned of action for embezzlement of funds, police said.

The company's director, manager, a staff member and some unidentified miscreants thrashed the managing director and subjected his wife and daughter to obscene behaviour.

Those named in the case were identified as Vivek Dixit (director), Girijesh Yadav (manager), Vishal Dixit and five unidentified persons.

The managing director, who did not wish to be named, said in the complaint that Vivek and Girijesh had embezzled company's funds over the last few years.

"Recently, I asked them to furnish details of the expenses and earnings, but they did not do so, following which I warned to serve them a notice," he said.

He added that on being warned of legal action, Vivek and Girijesh attacked him and his family members and even attempted to kidnap him.

As per the FIR, the accused persons reached the victim's house in an SUV and kicked open the doors.

"The attackers harassed my wife and behaved indecently with her and when I rushed to the scene, they beat me up. My wife and my daughter attempted to save me and both of them were thrashed too by the miscreants, who attempted to drag me outside with an intention to kidnap me," the complainant said in the FIR on Saturday.

He said residents of the locality flocked to his house after which the accused fled.

"While fleeing, they warned me of dire consequences in future," he said.

The MD said he called the police control room and a PRV team reached the scene.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, D.C. Mishra said an FIR has been lodged under charges of IPC 354 (outraging modesty), IPC 294 (uttering obscene song), IPC 408 (criminal breach of trust), and other relevant charges.

