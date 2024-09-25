Work with resolve for MahaYuti’s victory in Assembly poll: Amit Shah

Nashik, Sep 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the MahaYuti government will come back to power while asking the BJP functionaries to work in close coordination and unity with allies Shiv Sena and NCP and also bring the workers of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) into the party fold.

Home Minister on his second-day visit to Maharashtra addressed the interactive meetings with the party functionaries in Nashik and Kolhapur and exhorted them to demolish the fake narratives of the opposition as the focus of the entire country is on the upcoming state Assembly election.

On Tuesday, the Home Minister addressed the meetings at Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and warned that the party will not tolerate rebellion, factionalism and dissent after the announcement of the party nominations.

In his address at the meeting held in Nashik, the Home Minister reiterated that the MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will together contest the state Assembly election with full strength and with the sole objective of retaining the power in Maharashtra.

“BJP is in power in 16 states with more seats than all of the others put together. BJP will come back to power with full majority in the coming assembly election,” he said.

He added that India is on the way to becoming the third-largest economy in the world, adding that the opposition only wants to play politics.

“The Assembly election is quite crucial as it will change the face of Maharashtra. It is an ideological battle,” he said while asking the party functionaries to work hard for MahaYuti's victory.

“Once we win the election, we will cross 300 seats again in 2029,” he said.

He exhorted the party functionaries to fight the assembly election with a resolve for a victory and thereby erase the failure of winning fewer seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

“An attempt is being made to break your confidence but neglect that to fight with full strength,” he said.

The Home Minister took a dig at the opposition saying that some contest elections to become Prime Minister or Chief Minister. However, he said that BJP contests elections to build India.

“Did anyone think that Article 370 will be abolished? Did anyone think that Ram Mandir will be built,” he said. He further noted that it was possible as the BJP was in power at the Centre.

He said that the Waqf Board Act will be passed in the winter session. He strongly defended the Center’s policies to curb terrorism and naxal activities in the country saying that Maoists and terrorists are counting their days.

“There were attacks from terrorists and Pakistan. If anyone tampers with the border of the country, they will be beaten by entering their homes,” the Home Minister said.

On Tuesday, the Home Minister had set an ambitious target of winning 45 of the total 62 seats in Vidarbha and 30 of the total 46 seats in Marathwada by MahaYuti in the Assembly election.

He asked the party functionaries to focus on increasing the voting by 10 per cent, especially by stepping up outreach with voters up to the booth level.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister on Tuesday met the Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP national president and DCM Ajit Pawar at Sambhajinagar and discussed the MahaYuti’s seat-sharing arrangement for the assembly election.

Shinde declined to divulge further details but said that the MahaYuti’s seat sharing will be announced soon.

