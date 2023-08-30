Women’s safety, empowerment top priority of Tripura govt: CM

Agartala, Aug 30 (IANS) On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that women's safety, security and empowerment remain the top priorities of the BJP-led state government, adding that any crime against women will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister said that the government is fully committed to take all necessary actions to ensure stringent punishment for those accused of crimes against women, and all requisite measures would be undertaken in accordance with the law.

To celebrate the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a programme was organised at the Chief Minister’s official residence on Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Lane here, in which women from different walks of life tied rakhis to Saha.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to empower the women of Tripura, and make them stronger in all aspects.

“As a brother, I am dedicated to ensuring the well-being of women, including providing them comprehensive security and enhancing their socio-economic status.

"The state government is addressing women's issues with utmost seriousness. It is actively promoting the economic and social development of women through the formation of self-help groups,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is consistently working towards the holistic development of women, as he emphasised that women in the state are experiencing an improved sense of well-being under the governance of the BJP-IPFT coalition.

“While isolated incidents have regrettably occurred within the state, it is crucial to ascertain the promptness of actions taken in response to these incidents. The government unequivocally condemns instances of domestic violence, rape, or any form of crime against women,” he said.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that legal provisions, and swift and stringent measures are also being taken against the perpetrators.

"As part of our efforts to enhance security, surveillance cameras have also been strategically placed in the urban areas," he said.

Among the prominent women who tied rakhi to the Chief Minister were chief whip of Tripura Assembly Kalyani Roy, MLAs Antara Sarkar Deb, Mina Rani Sarkar, and Swapna Majumder, BJP's state General Secretary Papia Dutta, and BJP Mahila Morcha state unit chief Jharna Debbarma.

