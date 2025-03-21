Women-led Chhattisgarh Police team recovers cash, explosives from Maoist hideouts

Bhopal, March 21 (IANS) In a remarkable breakthrough, a women-led police team in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district have uncovered a significant cache of black money and explosives linked to Maoists.

During a joint operation conducted by the police and security forces in the Pandaripani area under the jurisdiction of the Mainpur police station, Rs 8 lakh in cash and explosive materials were seized.

This operation was notably led by women police officers, with DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Garima Dadar playing a pivotal role, marking a significant step in the increasing involvement of women in anti-Maoist missions.

Under DSP Dadar's leadership, women police personnel collaborated with the STF (Special Task Force), Cobra Commandos, CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), and the E-30 Ops Team (district force) to execute this high-stakes mission in the dense forests.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the money was concealed in a pit beneath a tree, while explosives were hidden nearby.

The team recovered 13 gelatine rods, which were suspected to be intended for use in IED blasts. Additionally, literature and diaries related to Maoism were also seized during the operation.

When questioned about the source of the money, the officer explained that the Maoists often extort funds from local villagers, sometimes as little as Rs two or five. However, the recovered cash, all in Rs 500 denomination sheaves, is suspected to have been obtained from contracts, possibly involving road or building contractors in the area.

The police are actively investigating the matter to uncover further details.

The team unearthed other documents concealed in a steel box in the hilly terrain of Pandaripani.

According to police sources, the Maoist organisation operating in the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division intended to use these funds to expand their network and orchestrate explosive attacks. However, their plans were effectively thwarted by the vigilance and swift action of the Gariaband police.

DSP Dadar and Officer Gumeshwari Nareti led the charge, working alongside the Mainpur police station in-charge, Shiv Shankar Hurra.

Following this success, security forces have intensified search operations across the region.

Authorities believe this action will significantly weaken the financial foundation of the Maoists and reduce their influence over local communities. The administration is also committed to further empowering women police officers, recognising their invaluable contribution to such operations.

