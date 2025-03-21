CBI arrests senior officials in Power Grid Corporation bribery case

Ajmer, March 21 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals -- a Senior General Manager of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) and a Deputy General Manager (DGM) of a private company, M/s KEC International Ltd. -- in connection with a bribery case worth Rs 2.4 lakh.

The arrests followed a sting operation in which the accused were caught red-handed accepting the bribe. The bribe was allegedly paid by the DGM of KEC International Ltd. to the Sr. GM of PGCIL, in return for extending undue favours in the processing and passing of bills related to contracts between the two entities.

According to CBI sources, a case was registered on March 19 against a total of six accused, including the Sr. GM of PGCIL, who was posted at the Ajmer branch, and representatives from KEC International Ltd., a Mumbai-based private company. The accused public servant was allegedly involved in facilitating the processing of payments for contracts awarded to KEC International Ltd., in exchange for illegal gratification, sources said.

The CBI conducted a successful operation on March 19, where the accused, Sr. GM was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh from Suman Singh, the DGM of KEC International Ltd., at a pre-arranged location in Sikar.

Following the arrests, the CBI launched searches at various locations, including the residential and office premises of the accused in Sikar, Jaipur, and Mohali. Several incriminating documents and digital devices were seized during these searches.

The arrested individuals are: Uday Kumar, Senior General Manager (Sr. GM), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL), Ajmer and Suman Singh, Deputy General Manager, M/s KEC International Ltd. (KECIL), Jaipur,

The accused who have been named in the FIR are: Jabraj Singh, Vice President and Head, Transmission & Distribution (T&D), North India, M/s KEC International Ltd; Atul Agrawal, Senior Manager, Finance & Accounts (F&A), M/s KEC International Ltd, Jaipur; Ashutosh Kumar, Employee, M/s KEC International Ltd., Sikar; M/s KEC International Ltd., Mumbai, other unknown public servants and private individuals.

