Over 10,000 new 'shakhas' added in one year, sets tone for RSS centennial celebrations

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has achieved a milestone by adding more than 10,000 'shakhas' in the past year and registering a significant rise in its social activities through initiatives like 'Milan, Mandali' and more across the length and breadth of the country, revealed an official document.

"The number of RSS shakhas which stood at 73,117 in March 2024 has risen to 83,129 in March 2025," shows the official document running in over 76 pages.

The Hindutva outfit has already outlined its objective of crossing the one-lakh mark in 'shakha numbers' and adding 2,500 more 'pracharaks' by 2025, the year of its centennial celebrations.

Some of the most notable changes in the number of RSS shakhas were found in areas like Karnataka's Bidar district, Gujarat's Saurashtra region Rajasthan's Jaipur and more.

Some states which clocked visible rise and heightened social activity related to RSS shakhas in the past year included Haryana, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

In Bidar, there were 155 Shakhas at 129 locations in November 2024. As the RSS karyakartas and volunteers engaged in outreach programmes via social activities, Khel Utsav and also online meetings, more and more people came on board. Today, the number of shakhas has gone up to 180 in the district.

In Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, the active mobilisation by Karyakartas saw the number of shakhas rising from 36 to 54.

In Malva district of Madhya Pradesh, over 9,000 'vistaraks' reached out to 9,859 villages, out of 12,170 villages. More than 4,800 vistaraks stayed there for seven days while over 5,000 stayed for four days. This marked the beginning of 1,116 shakhas in more than 3300 villages.

In Jaipur, 33 shakhas were operational in Ratangarh district by July 2024. Now, the number has risen to 68.

In Western Odisha districts, a special drive was started to facilitate shakha expansion. The number of shakha locations has increased from 572 to 983, and the total shakhas grew from 605 to 1031.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday inaugurated a three-day meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), its highest decision-making body. The high-level meeting which comes in the backdrop of preparations for centenary celebrations is expected to lay out detailed plans and strategies for expanding its outreach.

The RSS will complete 100 years on Vijaydashami this year. The centenary celebrations will take place from October 2025 and will continue till Vijaydashami, next year.

