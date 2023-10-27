Women empowerment is vital for J&K's empowerment: L-G Sinha

Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) J&K Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha has honoured women achievers of Kashmir division at a function organised by Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.

In his address on Thursday, Sinha congratulated all the women achievers who have carved a niche for themselves and inspired other women to dream and accomplish new heights of success in various fields.

He lauded the noble initiative of Chinar Corps to empower 'Nari Shakti' acknowledging their contribution in nation building.

"Empowerment of women is pivotal for the empowerment of J&K. In the last few years, J&K administration has given priority to women empowerment based on the principles of equality, equal rights and equal opportunities as enshrined in the Constitution."

"I am proud to say that half of our population has made an immense contribution in the prosperity and growth of UT," he said.

The Lt. Governor highlighted several schemes and programmes being implemented in J&K under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which are intended for holistic empowerment of women and to realise their full potential.

"We have taken several steps through schemes of NRLM, Mission Youth, JKTPO, Industry & Commerce for the speedy economic empowerment of women in urban and rural areas," he added.

"In academics, our daughters are scripting new history and charting a new future with new confidence and a sense of self-esteem," he said.

On the occasion, women achievers were felicitated for their extraordinary contribution in diverse fields like education, law, entrepreneurship, social work, health, literary, sports, journalism etc.

Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Major General Mohit Seth, GoC Kilo Force, senior officers from Army, eminent personalities from diverse fields and family members of women achievers were present.

