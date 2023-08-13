Woman stranded in Malaysia will be brought back, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday announced that a Sangrur-based woman stranded in Malaysia will be back home soon.

The Chief Minister said the woman from Adakwas village was languishing in Malaysia since long.

He said she had gone to Malaysia in search of green pastures for her family but had landed in rough weather due to a travel agent, which had duped her, after which her family had been running pillar to post for her return.

Mann said when the matter came into his notice he flagged the issue with the government of India.

The Chief Minister said due to efforts of the state government the government of India had raised this issue with the national government of Malaysia.

He said now the efforts made by the state have borne fruits as the girl has established contact with the Indian embassy.

