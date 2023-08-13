Missing African cheetah captured; released at Kuno

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) A South African female cheetah -- Nirva, who has been missing from the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh since July 21, was captured on Sunday, an official said.

It came as a big relief to the officials associated with 'project cheetah'.

Two female cheetahs -- Nirva and Dhatri, had gone out of the radar and their radio collars also stopped working.

Dhatri was found dead on August 2.

The KNP officials, however, continued their search for Nirva relentlessly.

As per a press note issued by Chief Wildlife Warden of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department on Sunday, Nirva was caught at around 10 a.m. in the Dhoret range of the KNP.

Veterinarians conducted a health checkup and her condition was found to be good, official said.

"Nirva is healthy and has been kept inside a boma (enclosure) for a further health check-up," the release added.

More than 100 field staff, including officers, veterinarians and cheetah trackers were searching for the cheetah day and night.

Besides the team on ground, two drones and a dog squad were also deployed in the search operation.

An area of 15-20 sq km was being searched, it said.

In addition to this, local villagers were also informed about Nirva.

Any information received about the cheetah from the villagers was being checked and verified immediately, the release said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.