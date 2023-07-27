Woman shot dead in Delhi's Dwarka, suspect identified

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) A woman was shot dead by a man over a dispute in Delhi's Dwarka area on Thursday, a Delhi Police official said.

A senior police official said that around 8.45 p.m, information was received at Dabri police station regarding an incident of murder.

"It was found that a woman identified as Renu suffered a gunshot injury near her house. She was found dead," said the official.

"Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. We have identified a suspect. Prima facie, it appears to be a personal dispute though we are probing all angles," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.