Bihar: School principal held for thrashing students

Patna, July 27 (IANS) A school principal was detained in Bihar's Begusarai district for allegedly thrashing at least 10 students after they accidentally caused damage to a chair while playing, the police said.

The principal, Ram Kumar, lost his cool after he noticed the broken chair. He went to the classroom and allegedly beat up the students.

Two of the girls sustained head injuries.

The incident happened at Akbarpur Chalis Middle School in Shamho block in Begusarai district.

A large number of local residents later assembled at the school and protested against the principal who was eventually taken into custody by the police.

After a while, a police team reached the school, and with the help of villagers, the students were admitted to Shamho primary health center.

"A total of 12 students were admitted in the hospital and treatment of 7 students is still underway. Two of them came to an unconscious stage. We have given them treatment. Five of them were discharged after primary treatment," said Nishant Kumar, incharge of Primary Health Care at Shamho block.

The family members of the students demanded strict action against Ram Kumar.

