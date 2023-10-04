Woman shot dead by bike-borne men in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) A woman was shot dead by two bike-borne men in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday night.

A video of the attack went viral on social media. It shows one of the bikers crossing the woman and stopping at some distance while his pillion-rider gets down and walks behind the victim, named Sajida Afreen. He shoots at her twice from behind and then flees on the waiting bike.

The entire incident occurred at Chandwara Ali Mirza road under town police station on Tuesday night.

The preliminary investigation revealed that property dispute could be the reason for the murder.

“It looks to be a case of property dispute. The accused came on a bike and one of them fired two gunshots point blank. The victim died on the spot. We have recovered two dead cartridges from the spot. We have the CCTV footage and efforts are on to identify the assailants,” said Awadhesh Dixit, ASP town Muzaffarpur.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.