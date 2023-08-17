Woman seeking compensation for tower installation dragged by cops in MP’s Katni

Bhopal, Aug 17 (IANS) In a viral video, a woman is seen being dragged by police personnel in the presence of people and government officials in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident that happened a few days ago, however, came to the fore after the video surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening. The police, however, denied that the woman was beaten up, and said police had acted as per rules.

The woman being dragged has been identified as Chaina Bai Kachi. She was reportedly thrashed and taken into custody when she demanded compensation for the installation of an electricity tower on her land at Kauriya village in Katni district.

Chaina Bai Kachi has alleged that she received no compensation for the installation of an electricity tower on her land.

When a bulldozer rolled in to set up the tower, she and her relatives tried to block its way. At this point, police allegedly thrashed her and took her and four others into preventive custody.

Later, she along with her family members approached the SP office to lodge a complaint against the police action.

The woman claimed she has not received any compensation against the installation of the tower as is the norm.

“The contractors roped in by the power company, revenue officials and police personnel had tried to capture her land,” she told the police.

Manoj Kedia, a senior police official said the woman was creating public nuisance and blocking work to install the electricity tower. Therefore, he said, she was taken into preventive custody. The officer denied that cops had beaten up the woman. “Women cops acted as per the rules,” the officer added.

