Senior Journalist CHVM Krishna Rao is No More

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of CHVM Krishna Rao garu (64), a distinguished senior journalist and eminent political analyst. Krishna Rao's remarkable 47-year career was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the field of journalism.

Krishna Rao's journey began as a stinger in 1975, and he quickly rose through the ranks, leaving an indelible mark on the English and Telugu daily newspapers he contributed to, including Eenadu, Andhraprabha, Andhrabhoomi, Deccan Chronicle, and The New Indian Express. His longest and most impactful role was as the chief of the news bureau for Deccan Chronicle, where he served for 18+ years.

Known affectionately as "Babai" by his dear ones, Krishna Rao's keen insights and unrelenting pursuit of truth earned him respect throughout the journalistic community.

Tragically, his battle with cancer over the past year, ended all too soon. He is survived by his beloved wife, son, daughter, and two cherished grandchildren. In his illustrious career, he held no regrets and had countless people to thank for his successes.

